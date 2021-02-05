House impeachment panel dismisses two petitions against Beshear, one still pending

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky House impeachment committee Friday dismissed two petitions to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear filed earlier this week, determining that they were not valid.

“The committee met and decided that the second Beshear petition and the third Beshear petition were insufficient on their face,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, the chairman of the committee.

The two petitions were filed by Libertarian groups during a rally at the Capitol on Monday. The committee still has not acted on three petitions: one filed against Beshear, one filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and one filed against Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt.

Nemes said the committee is seeking more information from attorneys for Beshear and Cameron, but said he would let “the letters speak for themselves.” The committee did not make the letters immediately available.

Through five committee meetings over the course of two months, the committee members spent more than 10 hours in executive session, deliberating over what to do about the petition away from the public eye.

The impeachment hearing has largely been used as a political platform to express discontent with the two highest-profile politicians in Kentucky’s Democratic and Republican parties. But it was the existence of the committee itself that allowed both parties to drive in their political shanks.

A group of four civilians, all tied to Kentucky’s’ Libertarian Party, filed a petition to impeach Beshear over the restrictions he put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, arguing he violated the constitution in the process. When House Speaker David Osborne formed an impeachment committee to examine the petition, it was met with outcry from Democrats.

Two impeachment petitions against Republicans soon followed. One against Rep. Robert Goforth, over the fact that he was indicted on domestic abuse charges last year and one against Cameron, claiming he misrepresented the findings of the grand jury on the Breonna Taylor case, in which a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed by police while they executed a warrant on her apartment in the middle of the night.

The committee has not acted on a petition to impeach Rep. Robert Goforth, even though it was filed before the petition to impeach Cameron. Under Kentucky law, the process to remove a member of the House of Representatives is through expulsion from the body based on a vote of the members. That process complicates whether Goforth can be impeached in the first place.

This story will be updated