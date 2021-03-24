Beshear’s juvenile justice commissioner fired for alleged harassment

LaShana Harris, who was appointed state juvenile justice commissioner in December 2019 by Gov. Andy Beshear, is under investigation and has been placed on leave. Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice

The Beshear Administration acknowledged Wednesday night that LaShana M. Harris has been fired as state juvenile justice commissioner following an investigation of alleged harassment.

In response to an Open Records request from the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Personnel Cabinet released a March 23 letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whethers informing Harris of her dismissal, effective immediately, because of alleged harassment.

“You are being dismissed from your position with cause because you have violated the Executive Branch policy statement on harassment prevention, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s policy against harassment, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s anti-harassment policy and for lack of good behavior and unsatisfactory performance of duties,” the eight-page letter said.

“The Beshear Administration does not tolerate harassment of any kind. All employees must avoid offensive or inappropriate behavior at work. Further, all employees are responsible for assuring the workplace is free of harassment at all times.”

The letter said Harris was placed on special investigative leave Dec. 23, 2020 so that complaints of harassment submitted by several of her employees could be investigated. The Personnel Cabinet was asked to conduct the investigation.

The Herald-Leader reported Monday that Harris, whom Gov. Andy Beshear appointed to the position in December 2019, had been on leave and under investigation for months. State officials had declined to say why.

When asked Monday why Harris was on leave, Beshear said it “is a matter being handled directly at the Personnel Cabinet and we will work to get a comment from those folks.” He did not elaborate.

The Personnel Cabinet confirmed the firing Wednesday after the newspaper submitted an open records request about her status in state government. The cabinet, the Justice Cabinet and the governor’s office did not respond to emails Tuesday asking for any developments in her employment.

The state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which oversees the juvenile justice department, acknowledged its “ongoing investigation” of Harris in response to an earlier request by the Herald-Leader for records regarding her months-long leave of absence.

When the newspaper asked for any complaints filed against Harris and any document alleging unprofessional behavior, the cabinet denied the request.

“Any correspondences or complaints submitted against Harris and received by the JPSC are considered preliminary and part of an ongoing investigation,” said Deanna Smith, a paralegal consultant for the Justice Cabinet, in a March 12 letter to the newspaper.

“Documentation that is considered part of an ongoing investigation has been withheld as preliminary in nature,” the letter said.

It added: “Premature release of any records related to an ongoing investigation in a public forum would prejudice witnesses and taint the investigation.”

While Harris was on leave, any necessary executive decisions pertaining to the department were being handled by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Ronnie Bastin. He is a former Lexington police chief. The cabinet’s secretary, Mary Noble, is a former Kentucky Supreme Court justice.

Hall had not answered questions from the Herald-Leader since January about why Harris was on leave and whether it was paid or unpaid leave. Harris’ state salary is $115,000 a year.

The Department of Juvenile Justice had told the newspaper in an earlier Open Records request that Harris’ personnel file contains no reprimands during her tenure as commissioner.

Harris, a native of Danville and a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law, is the first Black woman to head the department. She has done extensive work in juvenile justice and has worked in state government for more than 19 years in various leadership positions.

The University of Kentucky says Harris received a law degree in 1996 but the Kentucky Bar Association does not list her as a member and “has no records of her ever being a member of the KBA.” The Kentucky Supreme Court rules say all persons admitted to the practice of law in this state shall be members of the association.

The state’s website on the juvenile department says it “provides a range of services to sentenced, committed, probated, and detained youth and their families, creating opportunities for those youth to develop into productive, responsible citizens while enhancing public safety.”

It is one of the five departments under the justice and public safety cabinet. It was established in 1996.

This story will be updated.