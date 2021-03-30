KY lawmakers unveil new bill with $750M for full-day kindergarten, unemployment debts

Flowers bloom on the capitol grounds while the Senate and House meet during the second to last day of the legislative session in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, March 29, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky lawmakers kicked off the final day of this year’s legislative session Tuesday by unveiling a spending bill that allocates more than $750 million to pay off the state’s unemployment insurance debts, fund full-day kindergarten and give additional money for rural broadband access.

It was the first in what could be several bills allocating both state and federal money before the session is constitutionally required to end by midnight. Entering the day, the legislature still had more than $2 billion in federal money to potentially allocate from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress approved earlier this month.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, the chairman of the Senate budget committee, said there will likely be more money coming throughout the day, either from federal funds or the state’s General Fund. But he said it is unlikely they will allocate all of the more than $2.4 billion the state is expected to receive from the federal government and hopes Beshear will call them into a special session to deal with that money later this year.

“Spend $2.4 billion? I doubt it,” McDaniel said at the process of allocating the federal stimulus money on Tuesday.

The bill contains $140 million in funding for full-day kindergarten, fulfilling a promise to lawmakers who voted to approve House Bill 563, a controversial school choice bill. While most districts in the state already have full-day kindergarten, this would have the state pick up the expense, allowing school districts that already spend money on full-day kindergarten to spend it on other programs.

Earlier in the session, the legislature passed HB 320, which allocated $250 million in federal money to spend on rural broadband access, but only $50 million of that could be spent in the next year. In HB 382, the revenue bill that passed a Senate committee Tuesday morning, lawmakers gave an additional $50 million for rural broadband in the current fiscal year, bringing the overall total to $300 million.

It also would move oversight of state broadband efforts from the Public Service Commission to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

The new revenue bill also allocates $575 million of the federal relief money to pay off the state’s unemployment insurance debts. The state’s debts had topped $500 million in January and have only increased in the time since. Without this aid, the state’s businesses would have to pay higher unemployment insurance taxes.

McDaniel said the unemployment spending is supported by the governor and the legislature.

“This is something we absolutely, 100 percent, are in complete agreement with the governor on,” McDaniel said.

Other money allocated in the bill includes:

▪ $842,400 for the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves from restricted funds and federal funds;

▪ $50,000 for the Kentucky Heritage Council for the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission from the state’s General Fund;

▪ $1.8 million to establish the Northern Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office from the judicial budget and another $1.5 million for the operations of the office.

After the budget committee approved the bill 8-0, Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, thanked McDaniel for sharing the funding additions to HB 382 with lawmakers on Monday.

“No surprises today,” she said.

He noted that the day was still young.

House Bill 382 initially dealt with funding regional development agencies.