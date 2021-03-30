Kentucky House, Senate tie up loose ends, pass COVID-19 liability protections

The Capitol is seen through flags placed in the lawn in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, March 29, 2021. The flags honor the more than 6,000 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky lawmakers scrambled to pass some of their remaining priority bills in the waning hours of the 2021 legislative session Tuesday, advancing bills that give protections to businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits and a tax break to some people working from home.

After debating for months a proposal that would provide liability protections to businesses that stayed open to the public through the COVID-19 pandemic, the House passed Senate Bill 5.

The House’s amendment was a pared-down version of the bill originally proposed by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. It attempts to protect businesses from lawsuits that claim someone contracted COVID-19 while at their place of business, so long as the business tried to follow COVID-19 guidelines. It also protects manufacturers that pivoted to make products related to the pandemic, such as bourbon distilleries that produced hand sanitizer.

“I do believe it is important to give our business community some confidence in getting through this,” said Rep. Patrick Flannery, R-Olive Hill.

The protections in the bill would only apply to the time period when an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic is in effect. In Kentucky, that executive order was made in March 2020 and remains in effect.

Some lawmakers, however, cautioned against the bill, saying the court system already has all the tools it needs to handle any lawsuits related to COVID-19. Rep. Mackenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, said there weren’t a lot of lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not a huge problem,” Cantrell said. “Our court system is the best place to handle and administer lawsuits.”

Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, voted for the bill saying he wanted the small businesses asking for help to know the legislature “had their back.”

He then called it a “really bad bill” because it expands immunity for “employees, agents or representatives of the state or any of its political subdivisions” when responding to an emergency.

“The second part of this bill is absolutely unconstitutional,” McCoy said.

The bill cleared the House on a 70-27 vote and will go back to the Senate for final approval. Because it is the last day of the session, the legislature will not be able to override any potential veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.

More business tax breaks

On the other side of the Capitol, the Senate passed House Bill 372, which would give tax breaks to data centers and an income tax credit to “remote workers” who work for out-of-state companies in Kentucky.

The progressive-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy called the bill a tax break for the wealthy.

The tax credit would be retroactive, staring January 1 of this year. It would start at $5,000 and decrease by $1,000 each year until it expires after six years. The bill does not have a fiscal note for the remote worker tax credit, so it is unclear how much it would cost the state.

This article will be updated.