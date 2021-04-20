Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Sumerset, speaks during a press conference and opening of the first AppHarvest greenhouse facility in Morehead, Ky., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. swalker@herald-leader.com

Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

The House Ethics Committee levied the penalty after the 21-term Republican allegedly failed to adhere to an officer’s request to be wanded by a handheld device after setting off a magnetometer on April 14.

According to a memo submitted to the committee by an anonymous sergeant, after an officer told Rogers he needed to be “hand wanded,” Rogers replied, “Maybe later, I have to vote.”

“Rep. Rogers returned after voting and asked what he needed to do now,” the memo reads. “Officer informed the member that all screening must be completed before entering the Chamber.”

In a statement, Rogers said he would be appealing what he described as a “simple misunderstanding.”

”On April 14, 2021, there was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote. I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts,” the Kentuckian said.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered metal metal detectors installed outside of the House floor to bolster security. The new rule requires all members and staff to pass through them. Some Republicans have decried that they violate their Second Amendment rights.

Rogers is the third House member to be sanctioned. Previously, GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde have faced similar fines. Their appeals have been rejected.