KY politicians should start working on their zingers. Fancy Farm picnic is a go for 2021.

In another sign that normalcy is slowing returning, the famous Fancy Farm picnic is on.

The picnic known for its political speaking will be held on Aug. 7 in the tiny community of Fancy Farm in Graves County, organizers announced Monday. This year’s emcee will be Bob Babbage of Lexington, a former Kentucky secretary of state and auditor and lobbyist with Babbage Cofounder.

A limited version of the picnic was held last year but the political speaking and games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The picnic traditionally kicks off the fall political campaign in Kentucky.

There are no elections this year in Kentucky but speculation already is rising about next year’s race for the U.S. Senate and the 2023 race for governor.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome everyone back as the Fancy Farm tradition, dating all the way back to 1880 continues,” said Steven Elder, picnic chairman.

Elder, a Fancy Farm native, noted that the picnic is a fundraiser for the St.. Jerome’s Catholic Church and school. “The day emphasizes our faith, patriotism, hospitality and optimism,” he said.

The picnic generally enlists a prominent Kentuckian to emcee the speaking program that begins at 2 p.m. local time.

“We love Fancy Farm so I am sure humbled and honored,” Babbage said. “There’s nothing quite like this anywhere. It’s a Kentucky political family reunion with a whole lot of would-be cousins showing up to check a box on their political bucket list.”

Babbage is the grandson of Keen Johnson, Kentucky’s governor during 1939-43, who was born in the Fancy Farm region in 1896. Governor Johnson spoke at Fancy Farm back in his era.

It was Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler who popularized the political stump speaking during the 1930s. This ultimately led to Fancy Farm becoming a required pilgrimage for candidates along with political followers from everywhere.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville and U.S. Rep. James Comer of Tompkinsville have made remarks year after year as has Gov. Andy Beshear and earlier his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear. Al Gore of Tennessee spoke in 1992 while running for U.S. vice president.

Always held on the first Saturday in August, the Guinness Book of World Records has dubbed the picnic the “World’s Largest Picnic” for the consumption of 15,000 pounds of mutton at the 1982 event.

Besides the political speaking, the picnic will feature bingo and, of course, barbecue.