‘Not shopping for consensus.’ Before Biden meeting, McConnell chides Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a Senate Rules Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

Ahead of his first White House meeting with President Joe Biden, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to chastise Democrats for pursuing policies without Republican support.

“They used the end of the pandemic to pass what the president’s own staff admitted -- admitted -- was quote, ‘the most progressive bill in American history,’ end quote,” McConnell said, referring to the American Rescue Plan. “Not exactly shopping for consensus.”

The Kentuckian, who will meet with Biden on Wednesday along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, added that he hoped the two parties could begin to come together on an infrastructure package.

McConnell noted that the last time Congress took comprehensive action on infrastructure in 2015, 83 senators supported final passage.

“Infrastructure can and should be a bipartisan issue,” McConnell said. “The same for supporting our national defense.”

Speaking on the floor before McConnell, Schumer also expressed a goal of bipartisanship, but with a caveat. The Democratic leader warned that given the gravity of problems the country faces, changes “cannot be small-minded and passive, we must be big and bold.”

That’s why the politics will be tricky for both sides as they embark on a meeting that is likely to set the groundwork and tone for the rest of Biden’s first year in office.

While McConnell complained that Democrats largely abandoned bipartisanship in passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Schumer pointed to anti-Asian hate crimes legislation and money for water infrastructure as evidence that the two parties have already shown they can find areas of agreement.