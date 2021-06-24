Beshear offers $1,500 payment to unemployed Kentuckians who go back to work

In an effort to get more Kentuckians off of unemployment and back to work, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a plan Thursday to give a $1,500 bonus to qualifying Kentuckians who re-enter the workforce between June 24 and July 30.

Beshear said the bonus would go to the first 15,000 unemployment insurance claimants who return to work by July 30 and qualify for the incentive

The incentive program would cost $22.5 million and come from federal coronavirus relief funds, he said.

Recipients must meet these qualifications: be 18 years old, be unemployed as of Wednesday, not have a return-to-work date, have an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23, have requested unemployment payments in 2021, and go to work for a Kentucky business.

The Democratic governor said he will continue an extra $300 a week benefit for those unemployed who cannot find work.

Some critics have said the extra benefit should be stopped, claiming it keeps some unemployed people from returning to work. The extra money pumps $34 million into Kentucky’s economy every week, said Beshear.

More information about the new incentive program will be online at btw.ky.gov, Beshear said.

In addition to the incentive program, state Health and Family Services Secretary Erick Friedlander said the state will use $760 million in federal funds to help child care centers closed by the COVID-19 pandemic to reopoen .

