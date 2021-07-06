Politics & Government
What you need to know about Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., sparked new controversy with his tweet that members of the U.S. Military had contacted him saying they would “quit” if forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, that is not the first time Massie has made national headlines or set off a social media feud.
Just who is this outspoken Kentuckian?
Who is Thomas Massie?
- Massie became a Congressman in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County judge-executive.
- He represents the state’s 4th Congressional District in Northern Kentucky.
- Massie went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and his master’s in mechanical engineering.
- He serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Judiciary Committee.
- He’s up for re-election next year. He defeated Covington attorney Todd McMurty by winning about 88 percent of the vote in the 2020 GOP primary election.
- Massie is a registered Republican but has advocated for libertarian policies.
What is Thomas Massie known for?
- He famously incurred the wrath of lawmakers in both parties when he unsuccessfully attempted to force a recorded vote — some returned to D.C. for it — on COVID aid during the pandemic in March of 2020.
- Trump called Massie a “third-rate Grandstander” who is after “publicity.”
- Massie complained about having to wear “stupid masks” in the Congressional chamber after CDC announced removal of the mask mandate.
- He voted against giving Capitol Police Congressional Gold Medals for their work during the Jan. 6 riots.
- Massie put forward debunked claims about election fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.
- In June 2020, he said he had COVID but recovered and tested positive for antibodies.
Republican challenger Claire Wirth recently advertised AM-15 pistol giveaway and hopes Trump will endorse her over Massie.
- He has sponsored 54 Congressional bills and has cosponsored 619.
- Massie sponsored H.R.3860, which seeks to prohibit compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for members of the Armed Forces.
- He sponsored H.R.2890, which seeks to reduce the minimum age at which a person can obtain a handgun from a Federal firearms licensee from 21 to 18.
- He sponsored H.R.899, which seeks to terminate the Department of Education in December 2022.
Comments