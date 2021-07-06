Politics & Government

What you need to know about Thomas Massie

In 2014, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Vanceburg introduced then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, background, during a campaign stop near Ashland.
In 2014, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Vanceburg introduced then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, background, during a campaign stop near Ashland. Herald-Leader

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., sparked new controversy with his tweet that members of the U.S. Military had contacted him saying they would “quit” if forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, that is not the first time Massie has made national headlines or set off a social media feud.

Just who is this outspoken Kentuckian?

Who is Thomas Massie?

Massie.House.gov

Congress.gov

What is Thomas Massie known for?

Congress.gov

  Comments  

National

EXPLAINER: Pope, though hospitalized, is still in charge

July 06, 2021 12:51 PM

Business

Ex-ambassador, investment CEO seeks Pennsylvania Senate seat

July 06, 2021 12:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service