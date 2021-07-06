What you need to know about Thomas Massie

In 2014, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Vanceburg introduced then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, background, during a campaign stop near Ashland. Herald-Leader

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., sparked new controversy with his tweet that members of the U.S. Military had contacted him saying they would “quit” if forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, that is not the first time Massie has made national headlines or set off a social media feud.

Just who is this outspoken Kentuckian?

Who is Thomas Massie?

Massie.House.gov

Massie became a Congressman in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County judge-executive.

He represents the state’s 4th Congressional District in Northern Kentucky.

Massie went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and his master’s in mechanical engineering.

He serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Judiciary Committee.

He’s up for re-election next year. He defeated Covington attorney Todd McMurty by winning about 88 percent of the vote in the 2020 GOP primary election.

Congress.gov

Massie is a registered Republican but has advocated for libertarian policies.

What is Thomas Massie known for?

He famously incurred the wrath of lawmakers in both parties when he unsuccessfully attempted to force a recorded vote — some returned to D.C. for it — on COVID aid during the pandemic in March of 2020.

Trump called Massie a “third-rate Grandstander” who is after “publicity.”

Massie complained about having to wear “stupid masks” in the Congressional chamber after CDC announced removal of the mask mandate.





He voted against giving Capitol Police Congressional Gold Medals for their work during the Jan. 6 riots.

Massie put forward debunked claims about election fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.

In June 2020, he said he had COVID but recovered and tested positive for antibodies.

Republican challenger Claire Wirth recently advertised AM-15 pistol giveaway and hopes Trump will endorse her over Massie.

Congress.gov

He has sponsored 54 Congressional bills and has cosponsored 619.

Massie sponsored H.R.3860, which seeks to prohibit compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for members of the Armed Forces.

He sponsored H.R.2890, which seeks to reduce the minimum age at which a person can obtain a handgun from a Federal firearms licensee from 21 to 18.

He sponsored H.R.899, which seeks to terminate the Department of Education in December 2022.