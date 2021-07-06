Kentucky State Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

Kentucky state Sen. Tom Buford, R-Nicholasville, speaks during the 2021 legislative session at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Sen. Tom Buford, R-Nicholasville, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 72.

Buford was first elected in 1990 and was the second longest-serving member of the Kentucky Senate. He often focused on banking and insurance issues. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said Buford brought insight and experience to the General Assembly.

“Tom’s wit, intellect, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him,” Givens said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Buford was described by colleagues as a humorous and effective lawmaker.

“He had one of those personalities where he could make jokes and he could have fun but also still make some serious policy points at the same time,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville.