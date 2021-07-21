Kentucky would get $460 million in deal to cover opioid abuse costs

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron makes an announcement that one of the three officers, Brett Hankinson, will be charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, for the shots he fired during the killing of Breonna Taylor during a press conference at the Kentucky History Center and Museum in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Officers Mattingly and Cosgrove will not face charges from the incident. “Justice is not always easy, it does not fit the mold of public opionion, and it does not conform to shifts in standards. It answers only to the facts and the law, “ Cameron said. Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky would receive more than $460 million from a nationwide settlement of lawsuits charging that pharmaceutical companies fueled drug addiction and overdoes deaths by distributing too many painkillers called opioids.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the deal Wednesday.

The deal would settle thousands of complaints across the U.S., but it is not final. If it doesn’t come through, Cameron vowed to continue fighting in court for money to cover costs resulting from an epidemic of opioid abuse in Kentucky.

“Justice will ultimately be served,” he said.

Kentucky would get the money over 18 years.

The Associated Press reported that state and local governments that have sued drug companies over opioid distribution had reached a deal with four companies that will pay a total of $26 billion.

The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson. The first three would pay most of the money.

The money that Kentucky and other states will receive if the deal is finalized could be used for substance-abuse treatment, prevention and other programs related to the costs of opioid abuse.

Kentucky has been hit hard over the last two decades by abuse of opioids such as oxycodone.

The number of overdose deaths in the state went up last year at one of the highest rates in the nation.

Fatal overdoses spiked by 50% in the state between September 2019 and September 2020, compared to 29 percent nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said there were 1,956 fatal overdoses in Kentucky during that 12-month period, compared with 1,304 the year before.

Most of the overdose deaths in recent years have been from illegal opioids such as fentanyl, but abuse of pain pills remains a problem, according to authorities.

Fentanyl played a role in over half the overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2019, but deaths related to oxycodone went back up after having declined earlier, according to the state Office of Drug Control Policy.

Kentucky and many local governments had sued drug makers for allegedly flooding the state with pills, ignoring signs that many of the pills were being diverted to illegal sales even as overdose deaths rose.