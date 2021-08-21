Kentucky Supreme Court: New laws limiting Beshear’s emergency powers are valid

In a momentous legal defeat for Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Supreme Court in a rare Saturday decision ruled on the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws that limit his authority to enact emergency orders to help control the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 34-page order, the state’s highest court unanimously said Franklin Circuit Court abused its discretion in blocking the new laws from taking effect and sent the case back to the lower court to dissolve the injunction.

The challenged legislation was lawfully passed and the governor’s complaint “does not present a substantial legal question that would necessitate staying the effectiveness of the legislation,” the seven-member court ruled.

Beshear had sought injunctive relief against the new laws, arguing that the legislation undermined his ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and create a public health crisis that would result in increased disease and death. The governor sued the legislature and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Their motions to dismiss the governor’s complaint was denied by Franklin Circuit Court.

The Supreme Court had heard nearly two hours of arguments in the case on June 11, a day before Beshear repealed many of his emergency regulations.

The most prominent he has in place now is his Aug. 10 executive order requiring almost all teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools, child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky to wear a mask indoors. It applies for 30 days and leaves open the indefinite possibility for renewal. A U.S. district judge’s ruling Thursday temporarily blocked that order. Beshear has asked that it be dissolved.

The state Board of Education on Aug. 12 implemented its own emergency regulations requiring a mask mandate for students for most of this school year, and the Department for Public Health did the same for child care facilities. A legislative panel has since found those regulations deficient, but Beshear overrode that decision. One of the new laws would limit those emergency regulations to 30 days.

Saturday’s Supreme Court ruling came as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is raging across the state.

The state Supreme Court last year unanimously ruled that Beshear’s orders were legal, but that was before the legislature passed laws earlier this year restricting the governor’s powers.

They were Senate Bill 1, which limits Beshear’s ability to issue orders during a state of emergency to 30 days unless extended by the General Assembly; House Bill 1, which allows businesses, schools, nonprofits and churches to stay open if they meet COVID-19 guidelines set by either the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Kentucky’s executive branch, whichever is least restrictive; and Senate Bill 2, a companion bill to SB 1 to give the legislature more power over administrative regulations issued during an emergency.

At issue in Saturday’s ruling were cases from Scott and Franklin circuit courts.

The Scott case involves Beshear’s appeal of Circuit Judge Brian Privett’s ruling to temporarily block the state from enforcing some of Beshear’s executive orders restricting crowd capacity and operating hours at several restaurants and breweries.

The Franklin case involves Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s appeal of Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd’s decision to temporarily block the four legislative measures the General Assembly enacted this year that curb Beshear’s emergency powers.

In the Scott case, Judge Privett’s preliminary injunction came in a lawsuit brought by Goodwood Brewing Company, doing business as Louisville Taproom; Frankfort Brewpub and Lexington Brewpub; Trindy’s in Georgetown; and Kelmaro, doing business as The Dundee Tavern, in Louisville.

Privett said his order meant Beshear could not issue or enforce new restrictions against those specific businesses.

In the Franklin case, Judge Phillip Shepherd temporarily blocked House Joint Resolution 77, keeping Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions in effect. The resolution specifies which of Beshear’s COVID-19 orders would remain in place if the legislature wins its legal fight against him. Shepherd had already temporarily blocked SB 1, SB 2 and HB 2 from taking effect.

Chad Meredith, solicitor general for Cameron’s office, told the Supreme Court in June that Beshear did not have a case because the new laws are constitutional.

But Beshear’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, said the legislature inappropriately gave itself powers reserved for the executive branch of government under the Kentucky Constitution.

This breaking news story will be updated.

