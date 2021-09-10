Want to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11? Here are some Lexington area events

Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt, second from left, and some of her deputies, along with Judge Pamela Goodwine, right, attended the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate a previous anniversary of the 9/11 attack of 2001. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Lexington will host several events this weekend to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died, including passengers on a plane that was hijacked and crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

For Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s family, that day has special significance. Her son was part of the search and rescue team that went to the Pentagon that day.

“Most everyone can remember what they were doing at the time the first two planes crashed into the World Trade Center,” said Gorton. “The September 11 attacks will forever be a part of our lives … the day changed our nation in so many ways. Personally, my son, at that time a member of the Army Old Guard at Arlington National Cemetery, was dispatched to be part of the search and rescue team at the Pentagon. So many of us have stories of how we were affected by the events of that day. It is important that we continue to remember those we lost that day and those public safety heroes who came to the rescue of so many.”

On Saturday, the city will host a few events to honor those who died.

At 9 a.m. the Lexington Fire and Police Honor Guards will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fallen Firefighters and Peace Officers Memorials in Phoenix Park, 100 East Main Street. The public is invited to attend.

Also on Saturday, downtown churches will toll their bells for one minute at the following times.

8:46 a.m. in commemoration of the crashes of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 into the World Trade Center buildings

9:37 a.m. in commemoration of the crash of American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon

10:03 a.m. in commemoration of the forced crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa.

A moment of silence is requested after each chime.

In addition, many downtown buildings including the Helix Parking Garage, City Center and many downtown bridges will be lit blue at night. A blue light is used at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light.

Homes and businesses are also encouraged to use blue lights on Saturday.

All flags will also be flown at half staff on Saturday.