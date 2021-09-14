Democratic state Rep. Kelly Flood of Lexington won’t seek re-election next year

Legislative Research Commission

Democratic state Rep. Kelly Flood of Lexington announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election next year for the 75th House District in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Flood, 62, was first elected to the state legislature in 2008. She said in a news release that she’s announcing her decision now to allow time for potential candidates to file. The district, one of the most liberal in the state, includes the University of Kentucky and much of downtown Lexington.

“The people in my district are most concerned with fairness, justice, and caring for the community,” said Flood. “It has been a privilege to represent them in Frankfort.”

Flood, the minister emerita at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, has fought for women’s health care, fairness for LGBTQ youth and communities, and renewable energy options during her time in the legislature.

“I’ve also advocated that Black lives must matter, especially in a state with a history of slavery, segregation, and violent discrimination,” she said.

Flood also has pushed for increased funding for public schools. Before Republicans took control of the House in 2016, Flood was chairwoman of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education.

In her last 15 months in office, Flood said she will focus on women’s maternal-care rights, educating children through the pandemic and increasing aid to families caring for loved ones at home.

“I came into the General Assembly determined to be an advocate for progressive ideas because they put people first,” Flood said. “I’m going to spend the next 15 months with that same purpose in mind.”