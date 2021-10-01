KY Gov. Andy Beshear kicks off re-election bid, will keep Coleman as running mate

Andy Beshear speaks to supporters in Louisville after he is declared winner of the governor’s election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on his personal Facebook page Friday he has filed initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023, just days after the Democratic governor announced Kentucky’s largest economic development project ever.

“There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won’t let them down,” Beshear wrote.

Eric Hyers, who managed Beshear’s successful 2019 campaign and is an advisor to his re-election campaign, said Beshear will keep Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman as his running mate in 2023.

Due to a law the state legislature approved in 2020, candidates for governor in 2023 will not have to choose their running mates until after the spring primary election.

Republicans in 2020 tried to give themselves an advantage in the 2023 governor’s race, overriding Beshear’s veto of the bill.

Republicans believe the new law will give them a better opportunity to unite their party after what is expected to be a heavily contested primary election. With Beshear’s running, Democrats are not expected to have a divisive primary in 2023.

Beshear’s filing Friday for re-election comes after his announcement earlier this week of a $5.8 billion investment by Ford Motor Corp. and South Korea-based SK Innovation to build two battery manufacturing plants in Glendale in Hardin County that are expected to employ 5,000 people.

Beshear’s filing with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance will allow him to raise campaign funds for re-election.

The next governor of Kentucky will be decided in an election Nov. 7, 2023. The winner will be sworn into office Dec. 12, 2023, and serve a four-year term. Since 1992, incumbents have been able to seek re-election once before becoming ineligible for four years.

Beshear, 43, was elected Kentucky’s 63rd governor in November 2019, defeating Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in a close race. His term in office has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced him to make many controversial decisions and led to heated political battles with the Republican-led General Assembly.

Beshear was elected attorney general of Kentucky in November 2015. He is the son of Steve and Jane Beshear —the 61st governor and first lady of Kentucky.

Several Republicans have been mentioned as possible candidates for governor in 2023, including Bevin, former U.N. ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Treasurer Allison Ball and state Rep. Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge. State Auditor Mike Harmon already has declared his candidacy.

Kentucky Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown said of Beshear’s re-election plans, “After almost two years in office now, Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration’s record is clear. From massively mismanaging unemployment insurance to continued executive overreach — while refusing to work collaboratively with legislative leaders and constitutional officers and much more.

“Kentuckians deserve a better way than what the Beshear Administration has to offer. Kentucky Republicans look forward to working hard on behalf of our nominee in 2023 to win back the governor’s office and get the commonwealth back on track.”

