A record amount of Kentuckians register to vote for General Election

A record amount of Kentuckians registered to vote for the 2018 General Election, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.
More than 3.4 million people registered, slightly more than the 3.3 million who registered for the 2016 election.
Since the Primary Election on May 22, 34,793 Kentuckians registered. The state’s population is about 4.45 million, according to the Census.
Of the 3.4 million total registered voters, 49.6 of those are registered as Democrats and 41.7 are Republican. It is the first time since at least the World War II era that Democrats do not make up at least 50 percent of registered voters.
“We’ve made it easy to get registered to vote in Kentucky,” Secretary of State Alison Lundergran Grimes said. “At GoVoteKY.com, our one-stop voter portal, folks can register and make changes to their registration online. We’ve seen tens of thousands of Kentuckians getting registered to vote since the Primary Election. That’s only the first step, though. We want all registered Kentuckians to cast a vote in the General Election on Nov. 6.”
More than 25,000 Republicans have registered since the primary, compared to a little more than 3,300 Democrats.
The 6th District, which features a hotly contested race between U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, increased registered voters by more than 9,100. In Lexington, 52 percent of those who registered are Democrat, while 36 percent are Republican.
“This midterm election year in Kentucky is important. On the ballot, Kentuckians will have the opportunity to choose candidates for local offices all the way up to Congress,” Grimes said.
Oct. 9 was the last day to register to vote in Kentucky.
According to a recent study from WalletHub.com, Kentucky is just the 43rd most politically engaged state. Kentucky ranked 30th among percentage of registered voters for the 2016 presidential election and 45th in percentage of the electorate that voted, the website stated.
Comments