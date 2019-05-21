Heather French Henry easily wins Democratic primary for Secretary of State

Heather French Henry, 2019 Democratic candidate for Kentucky secretary of state Photo provided

A former commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs easily bested three other candidates to win the Democratic primary for Kentucky Secretary of State on Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Heather French Henry, who also is a former Miss America, received 73 percent of the vote Tuesday in a landslide victory over opponents Jason S. Belcher, a writer, Jason Griffith, a band director at Letcher County High School; and Geoff Sebesta, a comic book artist.

The $124,113-a-year state job involves maintaining state records, registering businesses and overseeing elections. The office has an annual operating budget of about $5 million and 35 employees. The winner of the November contest will replace outgoing Democrat Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is finishing her second term and can not run for a third term.

Henry, 44 was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Beshear to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2014. She served as deputy commissioner during Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration but left the post to campaign. Her husband is former Lt. Gov. Steve Henry, who served under Gov. Paul Patton.

During the campaign, Henry promised to work with all county clerks to make voting easier. She also pushed for a longer time period for people to vote.







