Polls are open in Kentucky. Candidates for governor, attorney general, more on ballot.

Kentucky polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time to vote in the primary. File photo

It’s primary election day. Kentucky voters, at least those registered as Republicans or Democrats, can go to the polls today to select candidates for the Nov. 5 general election. There’s also a non-partisan Fayette Circuit Court judge race on the ballot in Lexington.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be open until 6 p.m. local time, with no results released until polls close in Western Kentucky. To report voting issues or problems, contact the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline, 800-328-8683.

There are choices on both party ballots for most statewide offices, including governor. Gov. Matt Bevin is facing a challenge from Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt and two others running limited campaigns, but Bevin is expected to win.

For Democrats, the choice is between state Rep. Rocky Atkins, Attorney General Andy Beshear, former state auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young, who is running a limited campaign.

In the attorney general’s race, Republicans will decide whether State Sen. Wil Schroder or lawyer/lobbyist Daniel Cameron should face Democrat Greg Stumbo in the fall.

There also are Republican incumbents for state auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner, with multiple Democrats on the ballot hoping to face Mike Harmon, Allison Ball and Ryan Quarles, respectively.

With Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes forced out by term limits, both parties will decide who will be on the ballot in the fall for that key state position.

There are a handful of judicial races, which are non-partisan, on the ballot in various counties; the top two vote-getters will face each other in a runoff.

Turnout for the primary is predicted to be low. Last week, Grimes estimated that only 12.5 percent of the 3.4 million Kentuckians registered to vote will actually go to the polls.

Figure out your polling place at govoteky.com.

To see a sample ballot for your county, go here.