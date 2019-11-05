Trump couldn’t save Matt Bevin in KY. Democrat Andy Beshear wins race for governor.

Kentucky voters appeared to reject Gov. Matt Bevin Tuesday, bucking a statewide Republican trend as they turned their backs on a politician known as much for his blustery personality as his conservative values.

Democrat Andy Beshear, who ran a campaign as the anti-Bevin and stuck to a script of “kitchen table issues” — education, pensions, health care and jobs — won a narrow victory over the incumbent governor. As of 10 p.m., unofficial results from the Associated Press showed Beshear leading Bevin by 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Bevin refused to concede the race.

The campaign was never really about Beshear. In a state that has grown more conservative, Democrats had an opening against a governor who angered one of the largest constituent groups in the commonwealth — teachers — as he attempted to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing pension systems.

Beshear’s apparent victory comes even as Bevin clinged tightly to the Trump White House, with several administration officials visiting throughout Bevin’s campaign, including two visits from Trump himself. Trump’s inability to lift an unpopular Bevin in a state the president won by almost 30 percentage points creates a perception the president is weak as he heads into the 2020 elections and as talk of impeachment swirls in D.C.

Bevin never backed down from comments he made during the pension debate — at one point he “guaranteed” a child was sexually assaulted because teachers were protesting in Frankfort — and only doubled down on the campaign trail, scolding teachers who came out to protest him.

Beshear focused most on education during a campaign that stretched 16 months. He made a former assistant principal, Jacqueline Coleman, his lieutenant governor running mate and pledged to end Bevin’s “war on public education” by giving teachers pay raises, increasing funding for public schools and shrinking class sizes.

Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky, said Beshear’s decision to focus on education, an issue that crosses party lines, proved crucial.

“The way a Democrat wins in a red state and the way a Republican wins in a blue state is by taking a moderate message to swing voters,” Beshear said.

While Bevin and Republicans attempted to make the race about social and national issues — talking often of abortion, immigration and the Democratic efforts to impeach President Donald Trump — Beshear often refused to engage, saying the race should be about Kentucky, not what’s going on across the country.

But it was really Bevin who tipped the race in Beshear’s favor. Despite his attempts to urge people to vote based on their conservative values, the resentment Bevin stirred up among teachers won the day.

In other states, governors who battled with teachers’ groups were able to earn public support according to Voss. That didn’t happen for Bevin.

“In Kentucky, Bevin consistently helped the teachers with their message. He used language that gave sympathy to the teachers. I think the average Kentuckian thinks more has been done against the teachers than actually has.”

Bevin’s campaign made a late push with the help of the White House, hoping visits from Vice President Mike Pence and Trump would encourage Republicans to vote for Bevin on Election Day. It matched Bevin’s open embrace of the Trump presidency on the campaign trail, equating Trump’s values with Kentucky values.

But in his visits, Trump couldn’t help but keep Bevin at an arms distance. In Louisville, Trump made a point of describing Bevin as not always appreciated. In Lexington, the night before the election, Trump complimented Bevin by calling him a “pain in the ass.”





