District Judge Julie Muth Goodman wins Fayette Circuit Court judge race

Fayette County District Court Judge Julie Muth Goodman

A woman who has been a district court judge for more than a decade was elected Tuesday as the newest Fayette Circuit Court judge in the fourth division

Fayette County District Court Judge Julie Muth Goodman unseated Circuit Court Judge John Reynolds, who was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to temporarily replace Judge Pamela Goodwine after her election to the state court of appeals.

Circuit court judges in Fayette County hear felony criminal and death penalty cases and preside over civil cases.

Goodman’s campaign focused on her experience in different areas of the legal system, including time spent as a special prosecutor, as a litigator and more than a decade as a district court judge.

Her advertisements included endorsements from former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson and Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Reynolds pointed to his experience working in circuit courtrooms after his two temporary appointments to the bench.

Before filling Goodwine’s seat, Reynolds was appointed by Bevin to fill in for Judge James Ishmael Jr., who retired. Reynolds ran to permanently fill that seat, but lost to Judge Lucy VanMeter in November 2018.

There were initially five candidates campaigning for Goodwine’s seat, and Goodman was the top vote-getter in the primary with 28,430 votes. Reynolds took second place with 10,876 votes for the primary.

In the days before the general election, Reynolds’ campaign released a flyer that cited a 2016 Kentucky Bar Association judicial poll. In the advertisement, it was stated that Goodman was reported to be the “worst sitting Fayette County district judge” by the Herald-Leader.

The advertisement was referencing a 2016 Herald-Leader story, which listed Goodman as being one of four judges who received the most “poor” ratings by attorneys polled. In a response, Goodman pointed out that while 21 percent of poll respondents rated her as “poor,” 49 percent rated her has “excellent” and 18 percent rated her as “good.”

Both candidates took to Facebook before the polls opened Tuesday to thank their supporters and people who helped in their campaigns.

Goodman will fill the the seat until the term Goodwine vacated ends in 2022. Full terms for circuit court judges in Kentucky last eight years.

In Fayette County, circuit court judges are paid $127,733.

Fayette Circuit Judge

Julie Muth Goodman 57,481

John Reynolds 37,307

(100% reporting)