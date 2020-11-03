Republicans add to their super majorities in the Kentucky House and Senate

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) AP

Kentucky voters gave Republicans in the General Assembly a thumbs up Tuesday, increasing the super majorities the GOP already held in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said Republicans could gain as many as 10 seats in the 100-member chamber, upping GOP control to about 70.

In the Senate, Republicans picked up the seat held by Democrat Julian Carroll of Frankfort and were leading a close race to snare from Democrats an Eastern Kentucky seat.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said his 38-member chamber could end up with 30 Republicans. No Senate Republican incumbent lost in Tuesday’s elections, he said, adding that it was “a bad night” for Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear who campaigned for several Democratic legislative candidates.

A super majority occurs when a party has at least 60 percent of the chamber’s members. With it, the party can pass tax legislation and constitutional amendments in odd-numbered years without any support from the minority party.

House races in Fayette County

In Fayette county, voters are sending at least three new faces to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Races in the 45th House District and the 88th House District in Fayette County remained too close to call on election night.

In the 45th, which has long been represented by Republican Stan Lee, unofficial results showed Republican Killian Timoney leading Democrat Shirley Flynn Mitchell 13,815 to 12,900. However, County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said Fayette County officials still have roughly 8,000 absentee ballots to process this week, “maybe more as they arrive by mail.”

Mitchell is senior manager of customer experience at Valvoline Inc. and is a Navy veteran and former civil engineer corps officer. Timoney is plant operations director for Fayette County Public Schools.

In the 88th District, Democratic incumbent Cherlynn Stevenson was leading Republican Aaron Yates 15,070 to 14,654.

Stevenson is a non-profit event planner and Yates is a marketing and communications specialist who worked for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s successful campaign in 2010.

In the 56th House District that includes Woodford and parts of Fayette and Franklin counties, Republican Dan Fister, a Woodford County farmer, appeared to defeat Democrat Lamar Allen, a STEM teacher in Lexington. Fister was outpacing Allen, 12,405 to 11,177.

The winner will replace Democrat Joe Graviss, who decided to run this year for the state Senate instead of the House.

Democrat Russ Meyer of Nicholasville has represented the 39th District that includes parts of Fayette and Jessamine counties since 2015 but he did not seek re-election. Beshear recently appointed him state parks commissioner.

Replacing Meyer in the House will be Republican Matt Locket, a financial advisor who ran for the 6th Congressional District in 2010. He defeated Democrat Carolyn Dupont, an Eastern Kentucky University history professor, in Tuesday’s race.

Democratic incumbent Susan Westrom was victorious in Fayette County, defeating Republican Jon Larson in the 79th District.

In the 62nd District that includes Owen and parts of Scott and Fayette counties, Republican incumbent Phil Pratt, who owns a lawn and landscape business, was successful over Democrat David Mayo, an IT systems administrator at AppHarvest.

Republican incumbent Matt Koch of Paris won over Democrat Todd Neace of Owingsville in the race for 72nd House District. It includes Bath, Bourbon, Nicholas and part of Fayette counties.

Koch, who was in the Marines, is co-owner of Shawan Place, a horse farm. He was elected to the House in 2018. Neace is principal of Bath County Middle School.

Three Democratic House incumbents in Fayette County had no opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.

They were Kelly Flood in the 75th District, Ruth Ann Palumbo in the 76th District, and George Brown Jr. in the 77th District.

Senate surprises

Republican Adrienne Southworth of Lawrenceburg, who was deputy chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, won a seat in the 7th Senate district left open with Democrat Julian Carroll’s decision not to seek re-election.

Southworth defeated Democrat Graviss and Carroll’s son, Kenneth Carroll, who entered the race as a libertarian. The district includes Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties.

Senate President Stivers said Republicans in the Senate, which has been in the GOP’s hands since 2000, knew that the latest redrawing of the district’s boundaries would cause it to lean Republican during a presidential election.

Southworth was fired by the administration of former Gov. Matt Bevin over the objections of Hampton.

In Eastern Kentucky’s 29th District that covers Floyd, Harlan, Knott and Letcher counties, Democrat incumbent Johnny Ray Turner was trailing Johnnie L. Turner, who had served in the state House from 1999 to 2002, by a count of 22,422 to 19,462 late Tuesday night.