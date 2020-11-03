Kentucky election results: Vote totals in U.S. Senate, U.S. House, presidential races

swalker@herald-leader.com

After General Election polls close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky, results will come in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and the U. S. Senate battle between Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath.

Vote totals for Kentucky’s U.S. House seats will include Andy Barr and Josh Hicks in the 6th District along with Districts 5, 4, 3, 2 where Republican incumbents Hal Rogers, Thomas Massie, Brett Guthrie and James Comer and Democratic incumbent John Yarmuth are being challenged.

At the bottom of the list, you’ll find Fayette County results in the president and U.S. House races.