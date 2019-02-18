Kentucky students need border wall before a new middle school, Sen. Lindsey Graham says.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday it would be better off if funds go to the proposed border wall instead of constructing a new Kentucky middle school.
He made the comment when asked about the possibility of $3.6 million allotted for military construction efforts reallocated to wall construction instead. Some of that money was to be used for constructing Fort Campbell Middle School. President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration has allowed him to move nearly $8 million funds in various government budgets for the border wall.
Graham has voiced his support for the proposed border wall and doubled down Sunday on “Face the Nation.”
“It’s better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border,” said Graham, a South Carolina Republican. “We’ll get them the school they need, but right now we’ve got a national emergency on our hands.”
Graham added that a border wall will help decrease the flow of drugs coming into the country. “All of it is coming across the border,” Graham said.
A spokesman for Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Courier-Journal the potential to halt the middle construction is hypothetical, “because the Acting Sec. of Defense hasn’t determined what specific funds will be used.”
Money for the $62 million Fort Campbell Middle School, along with other military operations, was allocated last year in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019.
Other projects in the bill include housing for military families and improvements at various military bases.
