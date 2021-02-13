Mitch McConnell votes to clear Trump in impeachment trial

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, standing with his wife Elaine Chao, gives remarks after winning reelection over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

After a lengthy silence about how he would vote in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ultimately voted Saturday to acquit.

The Kentucky Republican had told other GOP senators of his plans in a note Saturday morning, Politico reported.

McConnell wrote: “While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction,” the website reported.

McConnell had previously remained mum about his vote, writing to fellow members of Congress last month that he had not decided.

Trump was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of impeaching Trump but fell short of the 67 votes, a two-thirds majority, required to impeach him.