Kentucky church sent letters kicking out members over common sins

Members of a Kentucky Baptist church were riled after receiving a pastor’s letter revoking their memberships for failure to attend and contribute.
Seventy longtime members of Cave City Baptist Church received the letter, according to WBKO.
The letter, shared on Facebook by Jason Pedigo, said under the church’s by-laws, “members are expected, first of all, to be faithful in all the duties essential to Christian life; and also, to attend habitually the services of His church, to give regularly to its support and its causes to share in its organized work.”
Members who received the letter were then informed that their names were removed from the church’s membership roll.
Ryan Broers, the senior pastor of the church who signed the letter, has welcomed back members and told one of them in a Facebook comment that he hopes the letter “is the catalyst that causes you to return to Jesus and faithful service in his church.”
“I allowed this letter to go out because I wanted people who have broken fellowship with God and His church to realize they need to repent and return before Christ returns,” Broers said in a separate Facebook comment.
Pedigo’s Facebook post has been shared more than 440 times since Monday night and people have called it unbelievable, shameful and a disgrace. Others have welcomed Pedigo and the rest of the revoked members to their own nearby churches.
Beth Gentry Carder stopped attending the church around a year ago due to work reasons. She said she wasn’t mad about the letter, but was mad at the way they did it.
“Kinda made you feel like you wasn’t welcome back to the church. Made it kinda seem like they only wanted your money,” she said. “Kinda makes you feel sad. No church should make you feel this way.”
She added that the letter made her not want to go back and that she feels bad for the children and elderly people who also received the letter.
Some people who commented on Pedigo’s post claimed Broers blocked them on Facebook. Broers was responding to some criticism but stopped after more and more people voiced their displeasure.
Broers said his intentions with the letter were to simply hold people accountable to their commitments to the church.
“I know it won’t make me popular (none who preached the truth in the Bible were thought well of) but I am not in a popularity contest,” he said on Facebook. “I’m trying to point people to Jesus and the inherent responsibilities that come along with being a follower of Christ.”
Many people were upset the church did not warn or check on those whose memberships were in jeopardy. Patricia Harvey Briggs said her 88-year-old mother, who attended the church since she was 26 received one of the letters.
“No one that I know of who is a member has called her or visited her or was concerned enough to see if she needed a ride to church since she is no longer able to drive,” Briggs said. “All they seemed to be worried about is attendance and tithes.
