Serial ding-dong-ditcher wanted by Kentucky town’s police

Police in Jeffersontown need help identifying a serial ding-dong-ditcher, a post on the department’s Facebook page said.
“He is leading in points for ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ in Jeffersontown and we would like to speak to him about his prize,” the Facebook post said in reference to the suspect. “The competition is over, we aren’t looking for any more players.”
Maj. Steve Schmidt said the alleged prankster has rang “on and off” at one house in particular for about a year. The resident managed to capture a photo of the suspect.
“Really harassed these people for nobody knows what reason,” Schmidt said.
According to the Facebook post, most of the suspect’s antics have occurred around the area of Portico Court and Colonnades Place in the Monticello neighborhood. It’s not clear if the individual pictured is responsible for all of the incidents.
If you have any information or can identify the suspect, Jeffersontown Police ask that you call 502-267-0503 or send tips to Crimetips@jtownkypd.org.
