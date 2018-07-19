Dog with few months to live gets free cheeseburgers from Burger King

An Ohio dog with terminal cancer will receive free cheeseburgers for the rest of his life thanks to a local Burger King.
Alec Karcher posted a tweet Sunday saying his 10-year-old dog, Cody, was diagnosed with cancer and was given 1 to 3 months to live. Since the diagnosis, Karcher and his family have been giving Cody a plain cheeseburger to eat with his medications “to make it easier and more enjoyable for him.”
Sunday, an employee at his local Burger King asked Karcher why he was ordering a plain cheeseburger, so Karger told her Cody’s story.
“She immediately asked us to wait a second after she gave us our food. A few minutes later, she returned after talking to her manager,” Karcher wrote on Twitter. “She asked us for a name, and said that the cheeseburgers for Cody would be free at their location. I can’t explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative.”
Jimmy Harmon of Bennett Management Corporation, which owns this particular Burger King location, told WTOL he is proud his employees took the initiative to do the right thing.
“We are very proud of our employees. We are also very touched by the story and have sympathy for the family and their dog in these tough times,” he stated.
Burger King’s official Twitter account even thanked Alex for the chance to give Cody his cheeseburgers.
