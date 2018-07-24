Buy a suit worn by Colonel Sanders? Bidding is underway on this auction site.

If you want to dress as Colonel Sanders for Halloween as authentically as possible, or if you simply want a rarity from his wardrobe, one of his suits for sale on Lelands.com could pique your interest.
The 1967 personally-worn suit from the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder is up for auction on the memorabilia website, and the bid as of Tuesday afternoon was at $2,143. The cotton suit features a jacket, shirt and pants, all worn by Sanders, along with a tie for display purposes.
The auction began earlier this month and will continue until Aug. 17.
In the last 20 years of Sanders’ life, which ended in 1980, suits like this one were the only thing he wore in public, according to Today.com.
Previous auctions for white suits worn by Sanders sold anywhere from $21,510 in Dallas to the KFC Japan president, to $80,000 to a KFC franchise organization in 2002.
