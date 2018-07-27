Man uses ‘assault type’ rifle to shoot victims in Eastern Kentucky, police say

What was reported as an ATV crash Thursday in Perry County turned out to be violence, with an arrest made and two victims airlifted to hospitals with gunshot wounds.
At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Perry County Sheriff deputies responded to the Big Creek community for a report of an ATV and found that both occupants of the ATV had been shot, the sheriff’s department said.
Through the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s department found that the two victims were in an altercation with Christoper Eversole, 45. A representative from the sheriff’s office told WYMT that Kelly Darrell Whitaker and Christy Hill were allegedly shot by Eversole and crashed after they tried to get away on the ATV.
The sheriff’s office told WYMT that Eversole used an “assault-type rifle” during the shooting.
The three knew one another, the sheriff’s department said, but a motive for the shooting is unclear.
Perry County sheriff’s deputies and two troopers from Kentucky State Police located Eversole near his residence and arrested him without incident, the sheriff said. He was being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on two attempted murder charges.
Whitaker was shot in the chest, flown to Pikeville Medical Center and underwent surgery, WYMT reported. Hill was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in the arm and torso.
Comments