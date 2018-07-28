Herman Webb, brother of Loretta Lynn and ‘Sheriff of Butcher Hollow,’ has died

Herman Webb, 83, brother of country music singers Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright, died Saturday morning at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
Gayle confirmed her brother’s passing in a Facebook post, saying he had died “in Kentucky with his wonderful children around him.”
Those who toured Loretta Lynn’s birthplace in Butcher Holler, the cabin she made famous in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” probably met Webb. He was known for conducting tours of the house.
“I get calls 1, 2, 3 in the morning,” Webb said in a 2005 Herald-Leader interview. “Those fans don’t pay attention to the clock.”
Webb was known for telling visitors stories of the days when the family lived there.
“We didn’t have nothing back then,” Webb said in 1998. “But all my memories were good.
“Back then you didn’t have toys and stuff. We would go into the hills and build an old buggy with wheels like they had on The Flintstones. If you had a couple of pairs of pants and some good shoes, you had everything you needed. There were winters we didn’t leave the hollow.”
He also operated Webb’s Grocery in Van Lear, according to WYMT.
“I called Herman ‘The Sheriff of Butcher Hollow,’” Gayle wrote. “I even found him a badge to make it ‘official.’ I know he is now and forever a sheriff in Heaven. We love and miss you, Herman!”
She said Webb had performed with a band and “was a great musician.”
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phelps & Son Funeral Home.
