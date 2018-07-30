Kentucky mayor, 12-year-old boy compete in Fortnite dance off

When Gabe Brown saw a Facebook video of 12-year-old Tryp Ryder performing Fortnite dances, the Walton mayor knew he had to challenge the boy.
Last week, Tryp was filmed outside of a Walton Tire Discounters store, which had a sign reading “Fortnite Dance Lessons Needed.” Tryp demonstrated the dances made famous by the video game, which has been dubbed the most popular game on the market. The video was posted by Tryp’s mother, Megan Lyle.
“A little thing turned into a big thing,” Tryp said. “I was like psyched out. I didn’t know what to do. It was all crazy.”
Brown plays Fortnite in his spare time and admitted to getting his “rear end” beat frequently by 12-year-olds.
“I mentioned something that I’d like to challenge him,” Brown said. “His mom messaged me back, asking me, ‘When and where?’”
So when the time and location were nailed down, Brown posted his own Facebook video..
“Tryp Ryder, it’s on,” declared the 37-year-old mayor of the town in Kenton and Boone counties.
The two met outside Tire Discounters Thursday and exchanged their best moves. At the end of the 3-minute battle, the winner was clear.
“I knew you were going to beat me,” Brown told Tryp. “So did I,” replied the confident 12-year-old.
As the mayor of a town that has had its fair share of bad publicity over the years, according to Brown, he wants to be be involved in a positive way.
“We have a great community and I want to be different,” Brown said. “I’m still a young guy and I like to have fun, cut loose and make myself a part of the community. I try to be involved for them.”
Tryp said his dance battle with the mayor was fun because most kids don’t have that opportunity.
And as a boy with Tourette syndrome, he wants everyone to know the condition doesn’t determine how much fun can be had.
“I have had it my whole life and it doesn’t affect me all that much as some people,” he said. “I have fun all the time. Half the time I don’t even think about it.”
