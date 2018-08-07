Trapped horse rescued from trailer on Kentucky parkway

A horse trapped in a trailer was rescued by Kentucky State Police and the Leitchfield Fire Department.
A tire on a horse trailer blew Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Butler-Grayson County line, Kentucky State Police trooper Corey King said Tuesday. The blown tire scared the horse and caused it to jump into another compartment, trapping its head and causing breathing issues, King said.
When firefighters arrived, they used the jaws of life to help rescue the horse. Jaws of life are used to pry apart wreckage of a vehicle to free people — or in this case, a horse.
The horse is safe and had only minor cuts, King added.
It was the first time those officers and firefighters needed the jaws of life to free a trapped horse, according to King.
“It’s true when #FirstResponders say ‘they’ve seen it all,’” King tweeted.
