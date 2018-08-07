Boy in wheelchair stands for national anthem at fair, provoking NFL player comparisons

A 10-year-old boy with braces on both legs made it his mission to stand for the Star Spangled Banner in a video captured by an onlooker Sunday.

Leah Norris called it one of the most touching displays she has witnessed. She spotted the boy attempting to stand while the national anthem was played prior to the demolition derby at the Putnam County Fair. Video showed the boy, identified as Avery Price, hanging on to his father for support as he struggled to stand.

“You may or may not agree and that’s your choice. But this goes to show that if he can stand for his country, so can you,” Norris said in a Facebook post.

The boy has heredity spastic paraplegia syndrome and needs braces for both of his legs, according to Fox 17. Only recently has Avery attempted to start walking following surgery at Nashville Medical Center.

“Very proud to see him do that. That’s amazing to me,” his father, Stephen Price, told Fox 17. “He’s a very patriotic kid. The braces he had before were the American flags. He’s always been that way.”

Norris’ video has been viewed more than 56,000 times since Sunday. Many commenters have said NFL players should be shown the video because of player anthem protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

The NFL has put on hold its new anthem policy fining teams for player protests. It required players on the field to stand but allowed players to stay in the locker rooms. The league shelved the policy while it held more talks with the NFL Players Association. Those are ongoing. Meanwhile, the league returned to its previous policy that required players be on the sidelines during the anthem.