Fight with passenger kills Louisville Uber driver

A Louisville Uber driver has died after a fight with a passenger, according to media reports.
The fight occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Courtyard Marriott Louisville East near Interstate 64, where a verbal argument between the driver and the person who ordered the Uber escalated into a physical fight, WDRB reported.
Emergency crews rushed the driver, Michael Wallace, to Baptist East Hospital, where he later died, according to WAVE 3. Police have not said when Wallace died.
Wallace’s fiance told WAVE 3 he was driving five people and the fight began over the price of the ride. The argument turned physical when Wallace told the five to get out of the vehicle if they didn’t like the price, WAVE 3 reported.
No charges have been filed against the passenger, according to the Courier-Journal. Police are investigating the death.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Wallace’s death, WLKY reported.
Wallace had three children, including a 10-month-old, WAVE 3 reported.
