Hundreds of University of Kentucky basketball fans who made the trip to the Bahamas this week represented the United States in addition to Big Blue Nation.

When the “Star-Spangled Banner’” did not play prior to UK’s Wednesday night exhibition game against the Bahamas Select Team, the Kentucky fans in attendance sang it.

Video posted by WLAP’s Curtis Burch shows the crowd singing the anthem, with both teams cheering at the end.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!