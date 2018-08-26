Pregnant mother arrested after police find meth, needles within reach of her 3-year-old

A pregnant mother was arrested for criminal child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia in Laurel County Friday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office arrested Tiffany Rae Owens, 23, of London, after they found a “glass meth smoking device, a marijuana bong, four hypodermic needles two were uncapped, spoons containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine” some of which police said were within reach of her three year old son.
The items were found while the sheriff’s deputies were searching the house to find a man with warrants for his arrest. Owens, who is seven month pregnant, told the officers she had recently smoked methamphetamine.
The officers called social services to find a place for her three-year-old son.
Comments