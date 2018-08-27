You may want to grab Kentucky bourbon to read this. Drinking is bad for you, study finds

Julian Van Winkle smelled a glass a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20-year-old bourbon at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort Ky., Wednesday, June 19, 2013. Julian Van Winkle, III is the third generation Van Winkle to be involved in the Kentucky Bourbon whiskey business. His grandfather, who was known as "Pappy", started the family in the business back in the 1890s. Julian now has his whiskey produced for him under his grandfather's original wheated bourbon recipe, and ages and bottles the Old Rip Van Winkle brands in Frankfort, Kentucky. Photo by Charles Bertram | Staff Herald-Leader