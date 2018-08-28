Pumpkin Spice Latte season has arrived. Some customers don’t appreciate it.

Temperatures may reach the 90s Tuesday throughout Kentucky, but the debut of a Starbucks seasonal favorite marks the unofficial start of fall.
Starbucks released its pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice frappacino Tuesday. Traditionally, the coffee giant waits until September to release the famous PSL, but Starbucks gave fans what it wanted this year.
Since 2011, the release of the drink has been prior to Aug. 28 just once, according to Business Insider. This will be the 15th year Starbucks will serve the iconic pumpkin spice latte.
The PSL is now Starbucks’ top-selling seasonal beverage and is sold in 50 countries, Today reported.
But not everyone is pleased with the release of the drink. Some say it’s too early while others simply don’t get the pumpkin craze.
“Too soon, @Starbucks. Too soon,” wrote one person on Twitter.
