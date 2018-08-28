Three young campers safe at Red River Gorge after clinging to a rock all night

Three girls who went missing Monday night at the Red River Gorge paddled their way to safety Tuesday afternoon after clinging to a rock all night, according to the Powell County Search and Rescue Team.
The campers were missing from Callie’s Lake and Campground, according to the search team. The campground is located off the Red River and Campton Road.
The rescue team began looking for the group of girls after a 911 call was received.
The missing girls were located stranded on a rock on Red River while canoeing, the search and rescue team said. They were on the rock all night. Crews worked to rescue the girls and helped them paddle their way to safety around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
An employee of the campground was searching for the girls since 10 p.m. Monday, according to the campground.
“We know all three ladies are safe but can’t find their way out,” Callie’s Campground posted on Facebook.
