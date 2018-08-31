3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound to head in Eastern Kentucky, state police say.

A 3-year-old boy in Harlan County died Friday after he was shot in the head, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said the child, who has not been identified, was on his front porch on Totz Loop in the Totz community, when he was shot with a handgun.

State police are investigating. It’s unclear what led to the shooting of the boy, who was rushed to the hospital..

The Harlan County coroner pronounced the boy dead Friday afternoon, state police said.

State police said they were called to the scene at 11:22 a.m.

State police originally reported that the child was 2 years old.

It’s the second shooting death involving a small child in Kentucky this month. A 2-year-old boy died after shooting himself in the head in Louisville earlier this month.

A Herald-Leader investigation last year found that at least 36 Kentucky children had accidentally shot themselves or another child over the previous five years.