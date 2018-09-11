Kentucky mom claimed a man tried to take her baby outside Walmart. Police say she lied.

A woman who said a man tried to take her child from her shopping cart outside of a Walmart was lying, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Emily Lyons told WHAS that she was unloading groceries into her car with her 10-month-old baby boy sitting in the shopping cart facing her when a man tried to snatch him.
“He walked past, never stopped walking and just reached in hoping for it to be an easy snatch,” she told WHAS.
The man and an alleged accomplice drove away after they were unsuccessful getting her son out of the cart, Lyons said.
The city’s police department said it has cited the woman for filing a false police report.
“Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined that no attempted abduction took place,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
“Social media is a powerful tool to get out information about public safety, but it’s important to remember that not everything reported is accurate,” the police department added.
An arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 shows Lyons, 31, “agreed that the incident did not occur.”
When WHAS contacted Lyons Sunday, her Facebook post about the incident had been shared more than 15,000 times.
“To that man and woman, may you never be successful in your attempts. I feel so violated, I feel so defeated, I feel so let down by the human race,” she said in a Facebook post.
