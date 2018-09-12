Penny Chenery’s 1973 Kentucky Derby program sells for world-record amount

The 1973 Kentucky Derby program and personal 1973 Kentucky Oaks clubhouse box ticket stub of Penny Chenery’s sold for a world-record amount in a recent Lelands.com auction.
Chenery was the owner of Secretariat, who won the 1973 Derby in the fastest time ever on his way to capturing the Triple Crown.
Forty bids were placed for the program and ticket, which sold for $11,687. The sale was the most ever for a modern horse racing program, according to Lelands.
“The sale price of the program is absolutely stunning, and we are thrilled to continue working with the Chenery-Tweedy family to bring these one-of-a-kind Secretariat-related offerings to the collecting public,” said Lelands.com president Mike Heffner.
Last month, a horseshoe worn by Secretariat in the Derby sold on Lelands for $80,736, which was also a world-record amount.
The Secretariat Summer Auction recently concluded, with all proceeds benefiting the Secretariat Foundation. Among the items sold was Chenery’s personal jockey club membership pin, which went for $6,705. The Secretariat Foundation was created by Chenery to assist the Thoroughbred industry in research, rehabilitation, retirement and recognition.
Chenery died last year; she was 95.
Comments