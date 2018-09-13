Body of missing Winchester fisherman found. His boat capsized during tournament.

The body of a Winchester fisherman who has been missing in a Harrison County river since Saturday was found Thursday morning, according to the Cynthiana Police Department.
Porter Lamb’s boat got too close to Terry Dam during a fishing tournament Saturday and ended up capsizing, Harrison County Search and Rescue Team Chief ReJeana Craft said Sunday. A friend of Lamb’s swam to safety but Lamb did not quickly show up.
The search for Lamb was halted until Thursday due to unsafe conditions with the high waters and strong currents, the search and rescue team said.
Lamb’s body was recovered Thursday morning two miles downriver from the dam, according to WKYT. The body of the 77-year-old man was found with a cadaver dog, WKYT reported.
WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said rescuers are bringing the body back to the ramp where the search began.
Comments