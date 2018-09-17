Principal of Kentucky high school arrested, charged with DUI

The principal of Oldham County High School was arrested on driving under the influence and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning.
An arrest citation for Angela Newcomb states she was traveling on South First Avenue in La Grange just before 3 a.m. Sunday when her car veered into adjacent lanes multiple times.
When Newcomb, 40, was pulled over, the officer “could smell odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle,” according to the arrest citation.
A preliminary blood test for Newcomb showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.11, according to her citation. The legal limit is 0.08.
The principal was arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges and placed in the Oldham County Detention Center. She has since been released. She is scheduled to be arraigned October 1.
A statement from Oldham County Schools obtained by WDRB and WLKY states the superintendent will meet with Newcomb Monday “to determine next steps.”
Newcomb has been the Oldham County principal since 2016, according to the Courier-Journal.
