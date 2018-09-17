‘You can’t do this stuff:’ Police finally pay up in blown-cover murder

Virginia Gaither didn’t have enough money to bury the boy she raised, her grandson, when he was killed in a botched undercover drug deal while working as an informant for the Kentucky State Police.
But now, 22 years later, her compensation from the state has doubled to more than $300,000 after state police fought paying the family for years.
That includes nearly $187,000 that the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the police had to award her in interest, a payout her lawyer called a “total waste of taxpayer money.”
“What they had to pay in post-judgment interest ... was a greater amount than the judgment they were trying to fight off,” said Daniel Taylor, the family’s Louisville attorney.
Spokesmen for the Kentucky Public Safety and Justice Cabinet and state police declined to comment.
Gaither, a disabled factory worker, said she was unable to pay grandson LeBron Gaither’s $5,573 funeral bill and had to give up her own cemetery plot in the small central Kentucky town of Lebanon so he could be buried.
She said pursuing the interest payment was important to her because of the situation state police put her grandson in.
“My family will never ever recover from this, ever,” Gaither said. “I just want them to know, you can’t do this stuff to people’s family and children.”
‘Sentenced to death’ by police
LeBron Gaither, 18, was killed by drug dealer Jason Noel in July 1996, one day after he testified against Noel during a grand jury hearing while working as a confidential informant.
Grand jury testimony is supposed to be confidential. But a member of the jury who heard Gaither’s testimony tipped off Noel that Gaither was an informant, a role the teen was offered by police as part of a reduced punishment in another case.
The next day, state police used Gaither, of Lebanon, in a drug buy. As detectives watched from afar, Gaither got into Noel’s car, and police eventually lost sight of them. Later that day, Gaither’s body was found in a remote part of Casey County near the Taylor County line in central Kentucky. He had been beaten, stabbed and shot.
Virginia Gaither filed a wrongful death action against the state police with the state Board of Claims, which at the time reviewed negligence claims filed by those who believe they were harmed by the state.
And while the claim was originally dismissed because it wasn’t filed within a one-year window of her grandson’s death, the decision was reversed on appeal by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The board ultimately found that state detectives put her grandson in danger by having LeBron Gaither testify against Noel, compromising his identity, then allowing him to participate in a drug buy the following day.
In 2009, the board awarded the family $168,730 in damages.
The state police appealed to the Franklin Circuit Court, which in January 2011 reversed the board’s order, finding that the police agency’s actions were “discretionary” and that the agency was therefore immune from being sued.
Virginia Gaither appealed the ruling, which was upheld by a divided Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Saying the case’s facts were “egregious and unprecedented,” a dissenting judge wrote: “This young man was sentenced to death by the actions” of the state police.
The case then went before the Kentucky Supreme Court, which found the state police responsible because the agency used Gaither in the undercover buy operation after his confidentiality had been compromised.
That police decision “might be fairly described as the height of imprudence,” the court wrote.
The high court did decrease the amount state police had to pay to $148,787. The board then cut Gaither’s family a check in February 2015 for the full amount.
A second legal battle
The current case picks up shortly thereafter when Gaither’s family asked the board to supplement the award with interest — estimated at $85,000 — from the time of the January 2011 order in which the Franklin Circuit Court wrongly declared state police immune from the suit.
The state police objected, and the circuit court denied Gaither’s request, saying the family’s case didn’t meet the requirements under state law to collect interest.
But that finding was appealed and reversed by both the Court of Appeals in June 2016 and the Supreme Court in February 2018.
The high court unanimously found that interest started accruing from the 2011 date because that was when an order awarding the family the $148,800 should have been entered.
On July 18, Virginia Gaither was finally paid $186,712.16 — 125 percent more than the original payout.
Attorney Philip Kimball, who assisted Taylor in the most recent case, said the large payment would have been avoided had state police just paid Gaither.
“This was a unique case where humanity and common decency would have behooved them to just pay it and get on with their respective lives,” Kimball said.
Noel, the drug dealer convicted in 1999 of murdering and robbing Gaither, is still serving his sentence of life with parole after 25 years.
The grand juror who tipped off Noel, Mary Ann Esarey, was criminally charged, found guilty of wanton endangerment and other charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
As for Taylor, now 91, Gaither’s case was his last. He said he stays in close contact with Virginia Gaither, whom he’s represented for two decades.
“It’s a large artery that connects the two of us,” he said. “I have never had a better client.”
And while Virginia Gaither said the payments from the state signal some justice, true justice is elusive.
While she can go to the cemetery to visit the boy she raised and look at the headstone that now tops his gravesite, she can never speak to him again.
But he’s in God’s hands now, she said. “I know he’s safe where he is.”
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
Comments