Mother, baby and 12-year-old girl found dead inside burning Central Kentucky home

Two children and a woman died in a fire at a home in Boyle County early Saturday.
Dr. Donald Hamner, Boyle County coroner, said 10-month-old Layne Gastineau, 12-year-old Scarlett Cloyd and 24-year-old Haley Stratton were pronounced dead after being found inside a burning home on Mitchellsburg Knob Road.
Stratton was the baby’s mother and Scarlett’s sister, he said.
He said the three were the only people in the home when the fire started at about 4 a.m.
Kentucky State Police were investigating the fire, WKYT reported.
Hamner said the bodies were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Stith Funeral Home in Danville will be in charge of arrangements, he said.
