How will Kentucky’s new drivers licenses make you look? Here are the details.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released Monday the design of its new licenses, which will be available to state residents next year.
The licenses are designed to be more difficult to forge and they comply with federal Real ID standards, which require states to obtain more paperwork from drivers to prove residency.
“The driving force behind Kentucky’s new, upgraded licenses, permits and IDs is security,” Matt Henderson, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, said Monday.
Kentucky residents will choose between standard and travel licenses. The travel license offers all of the benefits of a standard driver’s credential with the added bonus of being accepted at airport security checkpoints and military bases. Air travelers under the age of 18 do not need a travel ID if they are accompanied by an adult with acceptable documentation. Starting in October 2020, Kentucky residents will no longer be able to get on domestic flights with standard drivers licenses.
All Kentucky credentials will include a mark to indicate they are federally compliant, according to the Transportation Cabinet.
“We’re taking a holistic approach to enhance the security of the state’s most trusted identity credentials,” Henderson said. “By moving production to a secure facility, improving the identity verification process and upgrading card features, our entire system is more secure against fraudulent use and the reproduction of credentials.”
The licenses have nearly twice as many security features and Kentucky symbols such as the state seal, state flower and the Capitol building. The credentials will also shift from color to grayscale portraits,
Licenses initially will be valid for four or eight years. The new eight-year standard drivers license (non-travel) will be $43 and the new eight-year voluntary travel ID will be $48. The travel personal ID for those without drivers licenses will be $28 for eight years. The four-year licenses will be half of the cost. As of 2023, only eight-year licenses will be available.
