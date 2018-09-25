“I don’t know why I’m crying.” Dakota Meyer reveals on MTV show he suffers from PTSD.

Kentucky native Dakota Meyer revealed he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder in the new season of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG,” which stars his ex-wife, Bristol Palin.
Meyer, a Marine Corps veteran who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan, and Palin filed for divorce earlier this year.
The show was filmed while the couple was still married, and the clips shown Monday featured Meyer talking about his troubles following the war.
“I’ll wake up in the middle of the night just crying, just crying for no reason,” he said. “I don’t know why I’m crying. Every one of my dreams ends with me seeing the faces of my teammates again. I have anxiety, PTSD and nightmares from war.”
Palin is the daughter of Republican Sarah Palin, who was governor of Alaska before unsuccessfully running for vice president. Bristol Palin claimed she became pregnant with the first of her two children with Meyer the night they got engaged at a Rascal Flatts concert.
They married in June 2016, but called off their original 2015 wedding date just days prior.
“I just found out I was pregnant with Sailor and I just got cold feet,” she detailed on the show. “I just had hesitation about marrying him. I left and he was heartbroken and we didn’t talk until Sailor was born.”
She said she reached out to Meyer two weeks after Sailor was born, and the couple later eloped and moved to Texas.
Palin went on to say that Meyer received a vasectomy, and two weeks later, she found out she was pregnant with their second child, Atlee. That made circumstances even more difficult for the couple, who were dealing with Meyer’s PTSD over his time in Afghanistan.
Palin said on the show that Meyer’s PTSD put major stress on their marriage.
“When he is going through an anxiety attack he’ll lash out and he’ll just say very evil things,” Palin said.
An argument between the two revealed they went to counseling and that Palin was worried about Meyer killing himself.
The couple’s divorce will be shown during the Teen Mom season, according to ET Online. Palin is featured on the show because she was pregnant with her first child, Tripp, at age 17 while her mother was running for vice president.
Meyer interacted with fans on Instagram Monday prior to the show and said he and Palin “don’t talk to each other,” according to People.
Sunday, Palin wrote on Instagram she has to stay in Texas for 16 years, 7 months because of the custody agreement she has with Meyer, the Daily Mail reported.
Comments