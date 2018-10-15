Knox County teacher dies in Monday morning crash.

A Knox County Learning Academy teacher died in a crash in Barbourville Monday morning, according to the school’s superintendent.
Brian Justice, 45, was an employee at Knox County Public Schools for two years, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles said in a letter to parents. He also helped coach the Lynn Camp High School football team, Sprinkles said.
The crash occurred on the Cumberland Gap Parkway, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
Lerissa Hall, 35, of Bowling Green was operating a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer when she collided with a green Saturn driven by Justice, of Artemus, according to state police.
Hall was uninjured in the crash and drags and alcohol are not suspected factors for the incident, state police said.
Sprinkles said the Learning Academy students will have the opportunity to talk to counselors at the school Monday.
