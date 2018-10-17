“He was a big teddy bear.” Nicholas County student dies after car crash.

A 17-year-old student at Nicholas County High School who died in a car crash Tuesday was liked by all of of his classmates, according to his former football coach.
Brady Ramirez was the victim of a head-on collision on Moorefield Road in Nicholas County Tuesday night, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. He died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
WKYT reported Ramirez’ cousin was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Ramirez played junior-varsity football for three years under head coach Robert Hopkins. A senior this school year, Ramirez was unable to play football in his final season because of injuries.
Hopkins said Ramirez really could have helped this year on the varsity team if he was able. The Blue Jackets are currently 6-2 going into their final two games of the season.
Despite his 6-foot-5, 300-pound-plus frame, Ramirez was “a big teddy bear,” his coach said.
“He always had a smile on his face and he enjoyed picking on his friends,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins also had Ramirez in class and said he was a joy..
“He was liked by all students and always would try and lighten the environment he was around,” said Hopkins, who added Ramirez was “just a happy-go-lucky kid.”
The school is in shock, said Hopkins and principal Barbara Allison.
In a statement, Allison said Ramirez was a great student who everyone loved being around.
“He will be truly missed by his many friends and the faculty and staff here at Nicholas County Middle/High School,” she stated. “Our prayers are with his family and with the other young man that was involved in the accident.”
